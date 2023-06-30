Jazz Inside Out benefits students in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 12th annual Jazz Inside Out returns to Richmond this weekend.

The event serves as a fundraiser sponsored by the Virginia Higher Education Fund.

Co-chairs Eucharia “Ukay” Jackson and her husband Dr. Richard Jackson have been long-time supporters of the event.

“The main reason we wanted to chair this year is because education plays such a pivotal role in the lives of individuals and societies, we support families in need by helping them send their kids to college or to higher education so if you're if you're a proponent of higher education as we are, please support this cause," Jackson said.

More than $200,00 in scholarships have been awarded, and students will receive scholarships at Saturday’s event, Jackson said.

The evening at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features two bands, J Tucker and the Crew Band performing in the Atrium and Chan Hall performing on the Terrace.

There will be a DJ, dancing, and food.

Jazz Inside Out is Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

