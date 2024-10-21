Washington Commanders update the status of injured QB Jayden Daniels

WASHINGTON — Jayden Daniels’ status is up in the air for the Washington Commanders’ next game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears because of a rib injury.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday the team is hopeful Daniels will be able to play on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback is being listed as week to week after being injured early in the team's 40-7 rout of Carolina.

Veteran Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to play in what is supposed to be a matchup of the top two picks in this year's NFL draft.

Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372, and been responsible for 10 TDs to become the favorite to win offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Daniels, the No. 2 draft pick, was responsible for 56 yards before getting hurt on the 85-yard opening possession that ended with a field goal.

The Commanders racked up 336 more yards, with backup Marcus Mariota engineering three touchdown drives, to improve to 5-2.