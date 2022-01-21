Chesterfield mourns the passing of former County Administrator Jay Stegmaier

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — County flags in Chesterfield were lowered to half-staff to honor former County Administrator Jay Stegmaier.

Stegmaier passed on Thursday, according to a statement from the county.

Stegmaier began working for Chesterfield with the Budget and Management Department in 1979 and rose through the ranks to eventually lead the county from 2007 to 2016.

“For over 36 years, I have been blessed with the humbling and deeply rewarding experience of serving the people of Chesterfield County,” Stegmaier said when announcing his retirement. “As much as I have appreciated the opportunities and enjoyed the challenges, the time is approaching for me to take the leap into the next phase of my life.”

Current Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey called Stegmaier a great mentor to many.

"As much as he thought of county employees as family, they felt the same about Jay and are mourning his loss," Casey said. "While he had to make tough decisions as county administrator, he always acted in the best interest of Chesterfield and the people who call it home. His leadership and dedication to public service will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

A cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

