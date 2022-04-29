Young father killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash: 'He was an amazing friend'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- “He was a great guy. Friends with everyone and made everyone smile.” That was how Justice West said she would remember her fiancé Ja'vantay Wilkins.

Wilkins, 18, was killed on April 28 in a motorcycle crash. He leaves behind the couple's one-year-old daughter Emberlyn.

Justice West

Chesterfield Police said Wilkins was speeding and passing cars on Bundle Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. West said people who saw the crash told her a turkey ran out onto the road and contributed to the crash.

She said Wilkins, who worked for Proseal Tray Sealing Solutions, had only a few weeks of experience riding a motorcycle.

"He was an amazing father he did everything for me and our daughter," West said about the man she was going to marry. "He was an amazing friend, made everyone laugh."

Justice West

Wilkins was a 2021 graduate of L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, according to his fiancée. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with unexpected costs.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.