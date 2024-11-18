Why Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to run for reelection in 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday he planned to seek reelection to that job in 2025.

"As Attorney General, I’ve deployed every tool available to keep Virginians safe and violent criminals off our streets," Miyares said in a social media message that accompanied his election video. "We are not going back to the failed policies of the past; our families' safety and Virginia's future depends on it."

There was speculation the Republican might use the Office of Attorney General as a springboard to a run for Governor in 2025, but today's announcement helps pave the way for Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to win the party's Gubernatorial nomination.

She announced her plan to run for the top office earlier in 2024.

In response to Miyares' announcement, Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones called Miyares a "partisan warrior."

"I’ll get extreme politics out of this office and crack down on corporate price gougers, go after landlords taking advantage of working families, and protect our children in our schools. I’ll be an Attorney General that is focused on protecting Virginia families," Jones said in his statement.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok