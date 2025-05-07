RPS extends Superintendent Jason Kamras' contract four years

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's superintendent will keep his post for another four years.

The Richmond City School Board voted almost unanimously Tuesday to extend Jason Kamras' contract. This will be his third contract since he joined Richmond Public Schools on February 1, 2018. His new contract will last through June 30, 2029.

"This decision was made after careful consideration of multiple factors, including academic outcomes, leadership through pivotal challenges, and progress toward district-wide goals," the school board, which voted 8-1 to extend his contract, wrote in a statement. "The majority of the Board believes this is the right step forward to ensure continued momentum and stability across Richmond Public Schools under Superintendent Kamras’s leadership."

"Serving as RPS Superintendent has been the greatest professional honor of my life. I'm deeply grateful to Chair Fernandez, Vice-Chair Percival, and the entire School Board for entrusting me with the responsibility — and privilege — of serving our 22,000 students for four more years. RPS is unequivocally on the rise, as evidenced by everything from our early literacy scores to our graduation rates. But we have so much more to do to ensure that all of our students are prepared to live choice-filled lives in pursuit of their dreams. I have every confidence that, together, as one RPS family, we will achieve this goal and, in doing so, chart a more just and equitable future for Richmond."

