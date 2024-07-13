New Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond is 'tribute to the goat, artist says

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond's most acclaimed native sons is being honored with a new mural.

A work celebrating tennis great Arthur Ashe created by artist Jason Ford is now on display outside Marco's Pizza along Arthur Ashe Boulevard not far from the Diamond.

"Sports have always showcased team and individual greatness, but some legends leave a lasting legacy beyond the game," Ford wrote. "If you’re from RVA you know Arthur Ashe’s influence runs deep in our community and culture."

Ford wrote on Facebook that he created the installation "as a tribute to the goat, and a celebration of his accomplishments on and off the court."

Ford also wrote that Ashe, who would have turned 81 years old on Wednesday, July 10, was among the legends that "leave a lasting legacy beyond the game."