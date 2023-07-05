Missing man was last seen at Chesterfield hotel last week, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 48-year-old man last seen at a hotel in Chesterfield County last week.

Jason E. Tresham was last seen the morning of Tuesday, June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road, according to Chesterfield Police. He was reported missing by his family on Thursday, June 29.

"Tresham is believed to be in need of medication," officers wrote.

Police described Tresham as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Tresham’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

