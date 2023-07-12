Missing man was last seen at Chesterfield hotel found dead, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – A 48-year-old missing man last seen at a hotel in Chesterfield County two weeks ago has been found dead.

Jason E. Tresham was last seen the morning of Tuesday, June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road, according to Chesterfield Police. He was reported missing by his family on Thursday, June 29.

Chesterfield Police Jason E. Tresham

Officers said a man's body was found in the 2000 block of Ruffin Mill Road on Friday, July 7. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later positively identified the remains as belonging to Tresham.

While police said that there were no signs of foul play, officials said their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

