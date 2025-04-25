Community rallies around Tri-Cities family after 'devastating' wreck killed mother, injured father

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia family is receiving support from the community after a car wreck killed a mother and left her husband with severe injuries.

Jason and Sherri Thornton were driving home from a business trip on April 14 when their SUV was hit head-on in Tennessee. Sherri was killed in the crash, while Jason was thrown from the vehicle.

Jason suffered extensive injuries, including a broken back, broken leg, and fractures to all his ribs. He has undergone three surgeries since the accident and was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility closer to home, where he has been able to see his children.

The Thorntons, who own Carlton's Auto Service in Colonial Heights, are well-known in the Tri-Cities area for their generosity and community involvement.

At their auto shop, employees are continuing operations while supporting the family.

"It was devastating," mechanic David Gagnon said. "We're still trying to rock and roll for Jason and the family."

Coworkers describe Jason as resilient despite the challenging recovery ahead.

"He's got a long road ahead of him, but Jason is strong," said Gagnon.

Provided to WTVR

The couple was known for their willingness to help others, including flexible payment options for customers facing financial difficulties.

"If they couldn't pay the bill up front, they would kind of do like a payment or try to help them the best they could," Gagnon said.

Sherri was particularly active in community service.

"She would always be here and she was working on something for Prince George Schools or some donation package or she was working on Christmas things to give away," Gail Koch, an office manager for Clark's Auto, said.

With three young boys now without their mother, friends have established a GoFundMe and a Meal Train to support the family. More than $12,000 had been raised for the family as of Friday afternoon.

"Anything that can take a little stress off him right now is going to be positive for him," Cody Cotter, a service advisor at Carlton's Auto, said.

The community's support extends beyond financial assistance.

"We're all praying for him," customer Lee Gilliam said. "He's been a good guy to the community and everybody loves him and trusts him."

Those who know Jason believe he still has more to accomplish.

"There's something, there's plenty more for Jason to do that he's still here with us," Koch said. "There's a reason for everything."

