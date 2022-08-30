Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing Hanover woman found dead behind her home

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WTVR
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 15:52:30-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A missing Hanover County woman was found dead behind her home on Monday, according to police.

On Monday, investigators were following up on a tip with the hopes of finding Jasmine Hughes safe.

Information was received from citizens that Hughes had been seen at a business in Montpelier and employees at the business confirmed this information.

While conducting another search of Hughes' property using canines, investigators found a deceased woman, now identified as Hughes, in the woods behind her home.

There were no signs of foul play and the sheriff's office isn't seeking any suspects in this case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone