Missing Hanover woman found dead behind her home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A missing Hanover County woman was found dead behind her home on Monday, according to police.

On Monday, investigators were following up on a tip with the hopes of finding Jasmine Hughes safe.

Information was received from citizens that Hughes had been seen at a business in Montpelier and employees at the business confirmed this information.

While conducting another search of Hughes' property using canines, investigators found a deceased woman, now identified as Hughes, in the woods behind her home.

There were no signs of foul play and the sheriff's office isn't seeking any suspects in this case.

