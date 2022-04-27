Watch
Midlothian high school student scores $25,000 'once-in-a-lifetime chance'

Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 27, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Manchester High School student on a mission to give a voice to the voiceless received the surprise of her life last week.

Jasmine Brockington, a senior who is active in the mass communications program, was delivering a broadcast when something was slipped into her script.

Her name appeared in the teleprompter and she learned she would be receiving a $25,000 scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

Jasmine, who works at a Taco Bell in Midlothian and is planning to attend Hampton University in the fall, said the scholarship will help her achieve her goal of becoming a journalist.

“I never thought me, just a girl from Virginia would win this much money, I just thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” she said.

The foundation announced $8 million in scholarships for young customers and their restaurant employees nationwide.

