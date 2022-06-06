Police ID man killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police identified the man killed in a Saturday night shooting as 29-year-old Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil.

O’Neil, of Henrico, was shot at about 8 p.m. near the 300 block of Buffalo Road in eastern Henrico.

"Responding officers were flagged down by a friend, who led officers to the exact area [of the shooting]," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Henrico first responders arrived, and a male victim was treated and transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501- 5581.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.