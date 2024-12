PETERSBURG, Va. — Police in Petersburg are looking for a missing five-year-old girl.

Janelle Lucas was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning along the 100 block of Croatan Drive, police said.

She was reported missing at about 4:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

