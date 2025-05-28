Troopers ID woman killed after being ejected in Buckingham County wreck

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of a 64-year-old woman killed in a wreck in rural Buckingham County last weekend.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, along Cartersville Road near the intersection of Route 15.

"A 2007 Mazda 6 was heading eastbound on Cartersville Road when it went off of the right side of the road, rolled over, and struck a tree," troopers said.

The driver, Jane O. Brown, of New Canton, was ejected from the vehicle, officials said.

Brown, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Troopers said their investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

<b class="rte2-style-bold">Blue Sky</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Facebook</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Instagram</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">X</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Threads</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">TikTok</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">YouTube</b>