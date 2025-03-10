Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

James Taylor, Counting Crows added to Allianz Amphitheater summer concert lineup in Richmond

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is set to open in the summer of 2025 and could host around 30 concerts throughout the year.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Two new show were announced Monday for the inaugural concert season at the still-under-construction at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond.

Counting Crows will perform on July 12, 2025, and James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on and September 1, 2025.

Here's the initial Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond concert lineup (so far):

June 6 - Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws
June 7 - Rick Springfield
June 10 - Dispatch with John Butler
June 19 - Boyz II Men
June 21 - Dwight Yoakam
June 26 - Parker McCollum
July 10 - KIDZ BOP LIVE
July 12 - Counting Crow
July 15 - Dave Matthews Band
July 16 - Dave Matthews Band
July 17 - Brad Paisley
July 19 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 26 - Whiskey Myers
Aug 01 - The Head And The Heart
Aug 06 - Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder
Aug 10 - Neil Young and the chrome hearts
Aug 23 - Bailey Zimmerman
Aug 24 - The Red Clay Strays
Aug 26 - Simple Plan
Aug 28 - Gavin Adcock
Aug 29 - Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas
Sept 01 - James Taylor And His All-Star Band
Sept 20 - Steve Martin and Martin Short
Sept 22 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Oct 21 - Tedeschi Trucks Band With Very Special Guest Little Feat

What do you think of the initial concert lineup? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

The Fishin' Pig co-founder Nash Osborn on 'Eat It, Virginia!'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone