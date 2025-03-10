James Taylor, Counting Crows added to Allianz Amphitheater summer concert lineup in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two new show were announced Monday for the inaugural concert season at the still-under-construction at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond.

Counting Crows will perform on July 12, 2025, and James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on and September 1, 2025.

Here's the initial Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond concert lineup (so far):

June 6 - Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws

June 7 - Rick Springfield

June 10 - Dispatch with John Butler

June 19 - Boyz II Men

June 21 - Dwight Yoakam

June 26 - Parker McCollum

July 10 - KIDZ BOP LIVE

July 12 - Counting Crow

July 15 - Dave Matthews Band

July 16 - Dave Matthews Band

July 17 - Brad Paisley

July 19 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

July 26 - Whiskey Myers

Aug 01 - The Head And The Heart

Aug 06 - Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder

Aug 10 - Neil Young and the chrome hearts

Aug 23 - Bailey Zimmerman

Aug 24 - The Red Clay Strays

Aug 26 - Simple Plan

Aug 28 - Gavin Adcock

Aug 29 - Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas

Sept 01 - James Taylor And His All-Star Band

Sept 20 - Steve Martin and Martin Short

Sept 22 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

Oct 21 - Tedeschi Trucks Band With Very Special Guest Little Feat

What do you think of the initial concert lineup? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

