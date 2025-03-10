James Taylor, Counting Crows added to Allianz Amphitheater summer concert lineup in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two new show were announced Monday for the inaugural concert season at the still-under-construction at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond.
Counting Crows will perform on July 12, 2025, and James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on and September 1, 2025.
Here's the initial Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond concert lineup (so far):
June 6 - Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws
June 7 - Rick Springfield
June 10 - Dispatch with John Butler
June 19 - Boyz II Men
June 21 - Dwight Yoakam
June 26 - Parker McCollum
July 10 - KIDZ BOP LIVE
July 12 - Counting Crow
July 15 - Dave Matthews Band
July 16 - Dave Matthews Band
July 17 - Brad Paisley
July 19 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 26 - Whiskey Myers
Aug 01 - The Head And The Heart
Aug 06 - Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder
Aug 10 - Neil Young and the chrome hearts
Aug 23 - Bailey Zimmerman
Aug 24 - The Red Clay Strays
Aug 26 - Simple Plan
Aug 28 - Gavin Adcock
Aug 29 - Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas
Sept 01 - James Taylor And His All-Star Band
Sept 20 - Steve Martin and Martin Short
Sept 22 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Oct 21 - Tedeschi Trucks Band With Very Special Guest Little Feat
