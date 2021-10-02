Police find body after domestic dispute call; man arrested 15 minutes later

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was arrested after police discovered a woman's body inside a Henrico County home following a call for a domestic dispute Friday night, according to police.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a juvenile for a domestic dispute at a home in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue just before 10:45 pm., Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said.

"As officers responded, dispatchers received additional information about a female being shot inside the residence and a male leaving the house in a vehicle," Pecka wrote.

When officers arrived, they found a woman's body with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Maria Elaine Gillette.

Police said the juvenile caller was not hurt.

Henrico Police James Stevenson

Officers spotted the car reported to have left the scene heading toward Darbytown Road, and 15 minutes after the 911 call, police pulled over 59-year-old James Stevenson of Henrico County, Pecka said.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Victims can be of anyone no matter your age, race, culture, education, sex, religion,

employment or relationship status," Pecka said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here for Henrico County's Domestic Violence Assistance resource page.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.