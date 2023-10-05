Man wanted for trying to abduct a University of Virginia student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The search continued Thursday for a man accused of trying to abduct a University of Virginia student. Police were called to the 800 block of Cabell Avenue, at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a "disorder in the area."

"The disorder resulted in multiple vehicles and trees being struck by a suspect's vehicle," a Charlottesville Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers responded to the area and located a female victim who reported that an unknown male attempted to abduct her. The victim was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center and is currently in stable condition."

Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old James Robert Allen, of Suffolk, Virginia.

Police do not believe Allen and the victim knew each other.

Allen is wanted on strangulation and abduction-related charges.

"Allen has not been located at this time and is believed to be on foot in the area," the police email continued. "A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues; assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies has been requested."

Anyone with information was asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280 or Detective Raines at 434-970-3266.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.