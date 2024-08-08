Why he says you should avoid any activities on the James River this weekend: 'It's more than just your risk'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will cause a domino effect, potentially causing dangerous conditions on the James River well after the storm subsides.

"It's kind of the perfect storm weekend for us," said Josh Stutz with Friends of the James River Park.

Friends of the James River Park keep tabs on water levels, tides, trail conditions, and weather.

Stutz says rainwater, as far as 200 miles west of Richmond, will flow into the James River, causing water levels to rise.

"It'll go up, maybe at about midday Saturday at a little over 10 feet, but it's going to stay there for a few days, probably through Monday," Stutz said.

WTVR Josh Stutz

The high water levels from the storm will likely not lower as the weather changes.

"Our biggest concern is that it's supposed to be sunny and 85 Saturday and Sunday, that none of that rain is going to be hitting, and folks are going to want to get on the river and get out and have a good time like they do every weekend," Stutz said.

Rising water levels mean water will likely be moving faster. Logs and debris from the storm could also prove to be hazardous, especially for those who are not skilled kayakers or boaters.

"You're putting first responders at risk, you're putting bystanders at risk if they try to intervene, it's more than just your risk," Stutz said. "If you're just a family out here who sees a hot day, sees the river, and wants to go, maybe not this weekend. Maybe next weekend. Maybe a few weeks from now when the water's had a chance to calm down."

You can check water levels, tides, and trail conditions here.

