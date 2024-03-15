James River High School preparing for return of drumline competitions

RICHMOND, Va. -- The winter marching band season is in full swing for high school students across the state as they near their 2024 finale in two weeks. For James River High School’s color guard and indoor drum line, there’s more at stake this weekend on their home court.



The Rapids are set to host their first competition in many years with dozens of performances from elementary to college age musicians.

“It’s really a very electric venue that this becomes when you’re hosting an event like this,” said John Donnell, Percussion Director at James River High School.

Under Band Director Steven Kunka, the program has returned for the indoor season for the first time since the pandemic.

“Our first competition ended up going really well and we got first in our class, so we got bumped up and now we’re competing against a much bigger and competitive class,” said Donnell.

The Rapid Indoor Percussion performance is a nearly 6-minute show inspired by the British rock band Enter Shikari.

“It’s a group of Marionettes who one by one become conscious and rebel against the puppet master,” explains Donnell.

Two dozen musicians in full costumes, complete with strings they pull off throughout the show, practice multiple times a week for the performances they hope will leave a mark.

“There are really big, established programs around the Richmond area so we’re excited to have [indoor drum line] here as well and to hopefully join those ranks.”

Other schools set to attend include color guards from LC Bird, New Kent, Prince George, Midlothian and Glen Allen High Schools, as well as a team from Robious Middle. James River’s indoor drum line will be joined by 15 others from schools located in every corner of Virginia.

As part of the Atlantic Indoor Association circuit, judges will evaluate bands on their musicality and visual execution. The event is open to the public with admission charges of $15 for ages 12+ and $10 for kids ages 5-11 years.

