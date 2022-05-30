Watch
5 people, dog rescued from James River in Goochland

Goochland Memorial Day Rescues 2022 1.jpg
Goochland Fire and Rescue
Goochland Fire and Rescue helped rescue five people and one dog in the James River on May 29, 2022
Goochland Memorial Day Rescues 2022 1.jpg
Goochland Memorial Day Rescues 2022 2.jpg
Goochland Memorial Day Rescues 2022 3.jpg
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 10:30:03-04

GOOCHLAND, Va. — Fire and rescue crews had a busy Sunday along the James River in Goochland County during Memorial Day weekend.

Five people and a dog were rescued by first responders in two separate incidents on Sunday, according to the Goochland Fire and Rescue Facebook.

Officials said the recent rainfall had the river running high and fast, causing tubers and kayakers to get stuck in the trees along the riverbank. It's a situation they refer to as "strainers."

"We insist that anyone on the river this weekend wears a personal flotation device. Thank you to MedFlight 1 for assisting and the aerial pictures," the Facebook post said.

