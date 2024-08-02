Richmond Police: Man found dead in James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead Friday morning in the James River near Great Shiplock Park, Richmond police announced.

Police say they received a call from James River Park System employees that a body was found in the water.

The Richmond Fire Department River Rescue Team was able to remove the unresponsive victim from the water. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant J. Bridges at (804) 646-8146 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.