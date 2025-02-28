One dead after wrong-way crash in King William County

Watch Now
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 360 near Commerce Park Drive in King William County on Thursday night, Virginia State Police shared Friday.

James Michael Jones Jr., 39, of Mechanicsville, was driving when he was struck by a 39-year-old man from Louisa, who was traveling the wrong way on the highway.
Jones was wearing a seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police responded to the crash at 10:28 p.m. Charges are pending with the King William Commonwealth's Attorney.

This crash remains under investigation.

