Police ID man found dead in Henrico yard, teen arrested for deadly crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the person found dead on Sunday morning in eastern Henrico County as James Lawitz.

Lawitz, 30, of Henrico County, was found dead outside a home along the 100 block of S. Cedar Avenue in Varina.

Police found Lawitz after they were called to the neighborhood off W. Nine Mile Road at about 11:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Police later arrested Troy Vincent Charran Jr., 18, of Henrico County, and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony.

This is a developing story. Email photos and memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew the victim.