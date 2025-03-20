Abuse victims come forward to help Virginia organization that helped them

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — For decades, the James House has helped victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.

Now, the Prince George County-based nonprofit fears it could be out in a position to help fewer people and lose more staff members following various budget cuts over the last few years.

The organization has helped close to 30,000 people, according to James House Director of Crisis Services Anna Smith.

"We average about 1,500 people a year right now,” she said.

Recently, the James House held an emergency meeting to go over what they believe will be more budget cuts starting July 1.

Over the last four years, funding reductions have caused the James House to cut seven positions. Eleven employees remain on staff.

“With the deficit that we’re facing, we will probably have to lose two team members and we will have to greatly reduce our shelter abilities — how many people we can take in to shelter," Smith said.

One domestic violence victim helped by the James House told CBS 6 that she is speaking out to help the organization continue to support the community.

"I need to be an advocate for them; they were an advocate for me when I couldn’t be," she said about the organization that helps abuse victims. "[The community has] no idea that it’s their neighbor. It’s the person that sits next to them in church. It’s their co-worker, and they’re going through it silently.”

Hearing of funding shortages, several Tri-Cities area businesses have created a raffle designed to help the James House.

“We honestly are just trying to lessen the financial burden that comes along with the important work and the services they offer to our area," restaurateur Kathleen McCay said about the fundraiser.

Click here to simply send a donation to the James House.

Click here to purchase a raffle ticket with a grand prize of $5,000.

Please list your phone number in the memo line for a picture of your tickets.

Raffle tickets — $20 each for a chance to win $5,000.

Locally, the following businesses have tickets for sale:

In Colonial Heights:

B & T Towing

Incredible HVAC

Southpark Carpet

BMUU

Benny’s Tavern

In Petersburg:



Old Towne’s Alibi

Apothic Company in Old Towne

In Prince George County:



The Salty Siren

