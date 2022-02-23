Men to Heal founder honored with Hometown Hero award

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of Allen and Allen presented James Harris, a licensed clinical therapist and the founder of the non-profit Men to Heal, with $1,000 Wednesday.

The donation is part of the law firm's community giving program that honors organizations founded or important to former Allen and Allen Hometown Hero recipients.

It firm chooses a top-of-mind issue that communities are facing and awards money to help address those issues.

"There's a lot of need for mental health treatment and I think there's specifically a need to address the societal stigmatism as far as men seeking mental health treatment," Irvine Reaves, an attorney with Allen & Allen said.

Harris is passionate about inspiring change, championing mental health access among men and making mental health resources relatable for boys, men and underserved communities.

"To be honest, it's awesome. Because, I don't look for it," Harris said. "I just do the work and it just happened to reach who it was supposed to reach and I'm just happy that it's reaching people who are interested in collaborating or funding and, you know, just to assist in pushing the mission further."

Harris's non-profit will hold an event called Boys and Wings on March 5. It's free and open to men over the age of 10.

Click for resources and more information on Harris' website, MenToHeal.com.