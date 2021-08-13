Richmond father offers $10,000 to catch his child's killer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond couple has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of their son's killer.

James Foster III was shot and killed the night of April 29 when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store along the 200 block of East Ladies Mile Road and drove off.

WTVR

"Life has been awful," father James Foster said. "His mother hasn't been back to work. Neither have I. He was our only child and we are trying to get used to life without him."

Foster said his son had planned on attending J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College to study to become a diesel mechanic. He was killed while he hung out with friends and was likely not the intended target, according to detectives.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

"[It is] frustrating because there hasn't been any leads or pertinent information provided," Foster said.

WTVR

That is why he is now offering a $10,000 reward in addition to the standard Crime Stoppers reward.

"Somebody has information. Somebody saw something or heard something that night or they've heard something since," he said. "Please come forward and tell the police."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.