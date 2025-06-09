Virginia motorcyclist killed in Prince Edward County crash

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County last Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 5:40 p.m. on June 4, The driver of a motorcycle heading southbound on Abilene Road attempted to pass a vehicle also heading southbound, according to VSP. During the attempted pass, the driver of the motorcycle struck a vehicle heading northbound, before being struck by the vehicle he was attempting to pass.

The driver of the motorcycle, James A. Floyd, III, 39, of Keysville, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

