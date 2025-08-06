Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond man killed after car ran off road in Goochland County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 6, 2025
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 78-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:21 a.m. on Route 288 southbound near the Capitol One Overpass. According to official, James E. Davis, 78, was heading south on Route 288 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road. His vehicle then hit the back of the guardrail and multiple posts before overturning.

Davis died at the scene, and a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

