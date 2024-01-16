Woman shot in Goochland, man charged with attempted murder

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A Goochland man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to an early morning shooting in Manakin-Sabot.

Investigators called the crime an isolated and domestic incident.

"On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Goochland County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) received a 911 call for a gunshot wound on Art Road in the Manakin-Sabot area of Goochland," a Goochland Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in an email. "The caller stated that James Craighead had shot her, and she ran to a nearby house for help. Deputies arrived on the scene and began rendering aid."

The woman was last listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Craighead, 65, of Manakin-Sabot, was arrested at the scene.

"[He] was taken into custody after assaulting multiple deputies during a brief struggle," the spokesperson said. "Craighead has been served felony warrants for attempted murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and four counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. Craighead was also served misdemeanor warrants for assault and battery of a family member and four counts of obstructing justice."

Craighead was jailed without bond and is scheduled to appear in Goochland General District Court on January 22.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Goochland Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.