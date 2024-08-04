Driver killed ran off Interstate 85 and hit several trees before SUV overturned, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man was killed in a wreck along Interstate 85 in Brunswick County Saturday night, according to troopers.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the exit for Route 644 at mile marker 24, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of a Nissan SUV ran off the interstate and hit several trees before the vehicle overturned, Anaya said.

Troopers said James Courtney Hughes, of the 400 block of Williamson Road in Danville, died at the scene.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

No additional details about the cause of the crash were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.