What we know about the murder arrest made for a Christmas Eve shooting

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond man is charged with murdering an Ashland man on Christmas Eve.

Ashland Police were called to an apartment complex along the 100 block of East Omni Court at about 7:37 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

"Once on scene, units located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in an email.

James Edward Clarke, 59, of Ashland, died at the scene, the spokesperson continued.

Eric Joe Key, 59, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not yet released information about a connection between the men nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.