Officers kill man with rifle outside Virginia grocery store, police says

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police revealed more about what led up to officers shooting and killing a man Sunday afternoon outside a Food Lion grocery store in James City County, Virginia.

Police said it all started around 4:40 p.m. when officers were called to a fight on Dehaven Court involving a man who might be armed with a weapon.

The man left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police used Flock cameras to locate the man's vehicle heading toward Olde Towne Road, according to a police news release.

Two officers followed the vehicle into the Food Lion parking lot on Richmond Road/Olde Towne Road.

Police said the vehicle then stopped, and a man armed with a rifle got out and exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Police shot and killed the man.

No officers or bystanders were hurt, police said.

"At the request of Chief Mark Jamison, the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which includes the identity of the deceased male, has been transferred to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation," the release from the police department said. "The domestic-related incident that preceded this event remains under James City County Police Department jurisdiction."

The police department said both officers involved "have been placed on a non-enforcement, modified assignment pending the completion of the investigation."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

