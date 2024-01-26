Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police identify man killed in Richmond neighborhood

Officers found the victim in an apartment complex courtyard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:08:10-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed on Federal Street in Richmond on Thursday night as 43-year-old James Champion IV.

"At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Federal Street for the report of random gunfire," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and found Champion in the stairwell. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Richmond Police have not yet shared information about a suspect in the shooting or any information about what led up to the violence.

Earlier that day, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards held a public safety briefing where he discussed the city's 2023 crime statistics.

Richmond Police investigate homicide on January 25, 2024
Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards at the scene of a January 25, 2024 homicide.

Violent crime was down 7% overall, he said, but the 2023 homicide rate rose 8% from 59 in 2022 to 64 in 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Neifield at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

chief.jpeg

Local News

RPD shares 2023 crime statistics: Violent crime down, but homicides on the rise

Joi Fultz
6:59 PM, Jan 25, 2024

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone