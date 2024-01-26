Police identify man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed on Federal Street in Richmond on Thursday night as 43-year-old James Champion IV.

"At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Federal Street for the report of random gunfire," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and found Champion in the stairwell. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Richmond Police have not yet shared information about a suspect in the shooting or any information about what led up to the violence.

Earlier that day, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards held a public safety briefing where he discussed the city's 2023 crime statistics.

WTVR Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards at the scene of a January 25, 2024 homicide.

Violent crime was down 7% overall, he said, but the 2023 homicide rate rose 8% from 59 in 2022 to 64 in 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Neifield at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

