Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning

Michael Dwyer/AP
A woman holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign during a Juneteenth rally, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Boston. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned in 1865 they were free, more than two years following the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 23, 2021
ABINGDON, Va. -- A southwest Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a federal offense in connection with the burning of a cross last summer on the front lawn of a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest.

Court records say 41-year-old James Brown of Marion pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race.

According to a plea agreement, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Brown's neighbor was a Black teenager who was an organizer of a protest in Marion, a small town not far from where Virginia meets Tennessee and North Carolina.

