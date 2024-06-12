Did James Beard snub Richmond restaurants?

RICHMOND, Va. — The James Beard Awards, the food world's equivalent to the Oscars in Hollywood, snubbed Richmond restaurants and chefs for the third year in a row, Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo (who appeared way back on Ep. 8) wrote in a recent article that appeared in the city paper.

Lo laid out his reasoning behind the so-called snubs and later called his article a conversation starter on the topic.

Well, consider the conversation continued.

On this episode of "Eat It, Virginia!" co-host Robey Martin shares her beliefs about why no Richmond chefs nor restaurants have been honored by James Beard since the pandemic.

She also lays out what Richmond restaurants and their fans should do to help Richmond get back on the James Beard map (15:15).

Before that, Scott shares some recent breakfast and coffee experiences (2:45) at Rise and Shine Diner in Ashland and Café y Sabor, Brecotea, and Brick Road Coffee Co. all along various parts of West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Robey also wants you to know about a special Juneteenth Celebration dinner (8:40) with Dr. Leni Sorensen at The Roosevelt in Richmond. Tickets are available here.