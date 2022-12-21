Watch Now
Missing man filed Appalachian Trail permit in September. His car was found on Skyline Drive last week

Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:55:46-05

LURAY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help after a missing man's car was found in Shenandoah National Park last week..

Officials said James Alan Cattley was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in the park Thursday, Dec. 15.

Officials said Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an expected exit of Oct. 6.

James Alan Cattley
James Alan Cattley

"Information from park visitors is often helpful in locating missing persons," officials with the park wrote.

Anyone with information about Cattley or who was in the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22 is asked to call the ISB tip line: 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

