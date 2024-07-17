New river education center opens in Richmond: 'Our commitment to the people of Richmond'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Association celebrated the grand opening of the James A. Buzzard River Education Center along Richmond's historic riverfront adjacent to the Great Shiplock.

The new education center is located on .85 acres of land on Dock Street and is surrounded by Dock Street Park. Officials say the education center will serve as an environmental education hub for student in Central Virginia as well as a spot to provide improved river access for visitors.

“The James A. Buzzard River Education Center embodies our dedication to achieving a fully healthy James River and helping communities benefit from the river” said Bill Street, President and CEO of JRA. “By offering hands-on learning experiences, we are empowering the next generation of citizen leaders to understand and conserve our precious river ecosystem.”

The James River Association is a group in Virginia that says they are dedicated to being a guardian of the James River. In the past 25 years the association says they have engaged over 20,000 students through the programs along the James.

The association says the center will enhance JRA's programs for Richmond region schools through indoor education labs, outdoor classrooms, and close proximity to the tidal James River.

“The opening of the James A. Buzzard River Education Center is the culmination of a years-long dream to provide an area where the students of Greater Richmond can have meaningful river experiences while also learning critical academic lessons,” expressed Shawn Ralston, Vice President of Programs for JRA.

In addition to the education benefits of the center, organizers say that the building itself has been built with the James in mind. The center exceeds both the Virginia Flood Risk Management Standard and the City of Richmond Floodplain Ordinance.

The James A. Buzzard River Education Center also features a a green roof, living walls, native landscaping, and a permeable bus loop and driveway. The JRA says those design choices serve as a demonstration of community conservation initiatives.

Wednesday's grand opening of the center was attended by several Virginia leaders including Senator Tim Kaine, Mayor Levar Stoney, Delegate Rae Cousins, Councilmember Cynthia Newbille, and Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles.

“One of my favorite things about living in Richmond is how easy it is to enjoy the James River. I’mthrilled that the James A. Buzzard River Education Center is opening to provide the Richmond community and its visitors with a place to learn about and experience the river’s rich history and ecosystems,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “I’m so proud that there’s been tremendous progress toward cleaning the river up—thanks in part to the extraordinary efforts of the James River association—and I look forward to continuing to partner with JRA to ensure the river can be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

