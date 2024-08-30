The awesome way Jamaica House, one of Richmond's oldest Black-owned restaurants, is giving back this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamaica House is giving back to the community that has supported the Richmond restaurant with its 30th-anniversary block party this Sunday.

Six days a week, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant in Jackson Ward serves up a taste of the Caribbean.

Carena Ives, originally from St. Mary in Jamaica, is the restaurant's owner.

"Jamaica House has been around since 1994 specifically, July 1994," Ives said. "So this year, our 30th year anniversary, which is a big deal."

WTVR Carena Ives

It is a milestone celebration that Ives could not have imagined when she first opened the restaurant.

"We started with three, three employees myself, my mother, and my brother," Ives, explained. "And we now have a staff of 33. That's huge. That's 33 families."

Ives said most of the restaurant's employees have been with the business for an average of 10 to 15 years.

And over three decades, she’s worked with local chefs, cooks, and VCU students, some have returned with their own families.

"So we're seeing that generation progression, and it's really humbling. It's really humbling," she said.

Jamaica House is also one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in the city.

"When we started out, there were not many. There were not many at all, and female at that was nonexistent," Ives said. "So I feel proud and I feel humbled that we've lasted this long and kept it going and improved on it."

That improvement came in 2020 when the restaurant relocated to 416 West Broad Street in historic Jackson Ward. That building offered more seating space and Ives expanded the menu and added a takeout window and bar.

WTVR Jamaica House

Demitrius Vaughn recently popped in for his favorite dish: oxtails with stewed cabbage, rice and peas and plantains.

"The food is piping hot and it's very fresh every time you get it," Vaughn said. "It's so good, I don't know what they put in it, but it did make you suck your fingers out."

Vaughn said he orders from the restaurant at least twice a week.

"I recommend this to my family members," he said. "My mom, she came all the way from Blackstone up here, and she tried the food, too. She said it was real good."

WTVR

The menu features jerk chicken, curry goat, curry and stewed chicken, fish and other specialties.

This Sunday, folks can sample some of the Jamaica House's offerings at the 30th Anniversary Block Party.

Ives said the event is a thank you to the community.

"It's for staff to understand that they've been a part of something that I feel is very special, but it's really for the Richmond community," Ives said. "We'll have tons of food, everything's complimentary. There's nothing that you'll have to pay for. We want people to come, bring their families, bring a chair."

The free block party is Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. one block west of the restaurant on North Henry Street. Call 804- 358-5793 or click here to visit the restaurant's website for details.

If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, head to Dogwood Dell for Afro Fest for a taste of African culture, music, dance. Bring your drums to the free event to join in the drum circle.

FREE Afro Fest

Saturday, Aug. 31 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Dogwood Dell at Byrd Park

A vibrant celebration of African culture, a day filled with music, dance and art sponsored by the African Community Network

Details: https://www.rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell

The annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival is also on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. This year's festival moves to the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom. The event will have food, and of course live music and dancing, so bring your dancing shoes.

FREE 17th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival

Saturday, Aug. 31 from 12 – 8 p.m.

100 North 17th Street Market

Kids area, Handicap & Pet Friendly

Details: https://oasisbroadcastingnetwork.com/

