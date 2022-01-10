Henrico man found dead in SUV

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in Henrico on Saturday night.

Jamaal Bright, 36, of Henrico, was found dead in an SUV along the 2700 block of Byron Street.

Police were called to the area of Byron Street and Bolling Road, near E. Laburnum Avenue, at about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.

"Detectives worked into early Sunday morning, attempting to learn more about the events leading up to this deadly incident," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote. "If you were around Byron Street and Bolling Road or live in the area and have information, you may send it anonymously online at P3Tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000."

