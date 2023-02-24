Watch Now
Police identify man killed on Chesterfield road

Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 15:18:53-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have identified the pedestrian killed Thursday morning on East Hundred Road.

A Hyundai Accent was traveling on East Hundred Road just after 5 a.m. on Thursday when it struck Jalen A. Sefu, 27, who was walking on the road, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.

Sefu was brought to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

