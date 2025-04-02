Watch Now
Warrants issued for 3 suspects wanted in connection to murder of young Virginia father

Family mourns young father killed outside Virginia general store
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Arrest warrants have been issued for three people after the murder of a young father in Brunswick County.

Thomas Antonio Deans, 18, of Emporia, Za'ydn Armon Stith, 19, of Prince George and Charmaine Moody Wiggins, 23, of Petersburg, are all wanted in connection to the shooting death of Jakwon Andre Bullock, 20.

Bullock was outside the Ebony General Store on March 21 when he was shot and killed. His 19-year-old cousin, who was also shot, is still in critical condition.

Deputies believe the attack was targeted, but have not given any additional information about a potential motive.

Anyone with information on the location of Deans, Stith or Wiggins is asked to call Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Captain Joey Lopresti at 434-848-3133.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

