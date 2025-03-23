Deputies: Deadly double shooting outside Virginia general store was targeted attack

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies believe the deadly shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured outside a general store in rural Brunswick County, Virginia, was a targeted attack.

Capt. Joey Lopresti with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a 911 call about shots fired at the Ebony General Store, which is located at Ebony Road and Hindrix Mill Road, just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Provided to WTVR Jakwon Andre Bullock

When deputies arrived, they found two men in the side parking lot with "severe injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," Lopresti said.

Deputies said 20-year-old Jakwon Andre Bullock, of Ebony, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old family member of Bullock's was medflighted to a hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries," Lopresti said.

WTVR Deputies are working a homicide investigation after two men were shot outside the Ebony General Store the night of Friday, March, 21, 2025.

Investigators, who processed the scene for evidence, believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Deputies also suspect that the shooter or shooters left the area in a 2016 Kia sedan with California license plate 9JRB555. The vehicle may have front-end damage that likely happened before the incident, Lopresti said. But the car may also have damage from gunshots or bullet holes.

WTVR

Ebony, which had a population of 150 people according to the 2020 Census, is roughly 90 miles and a 1-hour, 35-minute drive from Richmond.

The shooting disrupted the usually peaceful town located about three-quarters of a mile from the North Carolina state line.

"It's the outskirts of our county. It's very quiet. It encompasses part of Lake Gaston," Lopresti said. "We have very little violent crime."

WTVR The shooting has rocked the quiet rural town of Ebony, Virginia.

Deputies are actively investigating the case and have shared that the investigation is "going extremely well." However, they are asking for the public's help.

"Some evidence that was left on the scene by the suspects. We have very significant leads that I think will lead us in a positive direction very quickly," Lopresti said. "But any help that citizens can give or anybody that might know the location of the suspect vehicle, please reach out to us."

Anyone with information about the crime that could help with the investigation is urged to call Capt. Joey Lopresti at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

