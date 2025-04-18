RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of an Ashland barbecue joint are bringing their brisket south to Richmond. Wendy and John Yohman are preparing to open Jake’s Bullpen at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The new spot will be a satellite location for Jake’s Place Restaurant & Market, which the Yohmans have run at 511 Thompson St. in Ashland for over a decade. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Ashland barbecue joint Jake’s Place owners open new spot near The Diamond
