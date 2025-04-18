Watch Now
Ashland barbecue joint Jake’s Place owners open new spot near The Diamond

Richmond BizSense
The space was most recently home to Ellie’s Hot Dogs &amp; Ice Cream.<br/>
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of an Ashland barbecue joint are bringing their brisket south to Richmond. Wendy and John Yohman are preparing to open Jake’s Bullpen at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The new spot will be a satellite location for Jake’s Place Restaurant & Market, which the Yohmans have run at 511 Thompson St. in Ashland for over a decade. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

