2 men sentenced to prison time for shooting Jake the horse in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been sentenced to prison time for shooting a horse in Hanover last year.

Both Jacob Brady, 21, and Robert Kelley Jr., 19, were involved in the shooting of Jake, a 19-year-old paint horse.

Jake was shot in the face on Oct. 17, 2023, while he was grazing on his owner's property.

Brady was sentenced to 37 years with 12 years to serve and Kelley was sentenced to 36 years with three years to serve.

After Jake was shot, investigators were able to solve a series of mailbox shootings that had happened in the area.

Brady and Kelley were both convicted of animal cruelty and vandalism.



"This case is a reminder of the importance of our community working together to bring about a successful prosecution. We are grateful for the public's support and the tireless work of our law enforcement partners in securing these convictions," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

