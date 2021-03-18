Woman killed, driver critically injured in Prince George head-on crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash that left another woman critically injured in Prince George County Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the crash in the 10300 block of Prince George Drive (State Route 156) just before 6:55 a.m.

Police said a Kia sedan was headed north on Prince George Drive when it was struck head-on by a Ford SUV traveling south.

"The Ford SUV lost control and crossed the center line striking the front of the Kia sedan," police said.

The driver of the KIA sedan, 25-year-old Jade Hayes, of Newport News, was transported to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Markisha Jackson, of Prince George, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, officers said.

While "road and weather conditions may have contributed to the crash," investigators said the wreck remains under investigation.

There was no word at last check if charges would be filed in the crash.

Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash, is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.