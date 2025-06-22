Where is Jada? Teen goes missing after Henrico birthday party, mom seeks answers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico mother has turned to social media in hopes of finding her teenage daughter.

Jada Tomlin, 18, was last seen at a birthday party late Friday night/early Saturday morning off Springfield Road in Henrico's West End, her mother, Emma, posted on social media.

"After the party when everyone left, not a single person who was at that party can tell me who my daughter left with," her post read. "Nobody can tell me who my daughter left with or what happened to her. I have no information. Nobody can tell me what time my daughter left or who she left with."

She said her daughter's phone last pinged in Hanover County early Saturday morning but has since been turned off or died.

Family photo Jada Tomlin

"Jada does not live in Hanover and I do not know anyone in Hanover that Jada could be with," she wrote. "I am talking to cops, families, and trying to figure out the next steps... we are working on finding her."

When asked about the situation, Henrico Police told CBS 6 since she is 18 years old, she does not fit the criteria for missing person because, according to their report, she willingly left the party with someone. The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

"It’s unlike her to not check in, and keep me updated on where she is," her mom posted online. "I DO believe my daughter is in danger."

Jada is described as 5'8" and approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.