Motorcyclist arrested for running into Richmond Police officer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Prince George man was arrested for striking a Richmond Police officer with his motorcycle and fleeing the scene, according to Richmond Police.

Jacob Terry McClung, 22, was charged with felony hit and run, felony elude, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.

Police were attempting to stop a group of motorcyclists from speeding down Broad Street in Richmond on Monday evening, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson. Witness video showed one officer get out of his car and stand in the travel lane in an effort to stop the motorcycles.

The driver, presumably McClung, could not stop in time and struck the officer.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

McClung, who police said ran from the crash, was arrested on Thursday and booked at the Richmond Justice Center without bond.

“We are fortunate that no one died in this incident," Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “Joy riding and endangering the lives of others by reckless driving on the city streets of Richmond will not be tolerated. There are serious charges associated with this behavior and you will be charged appropriately."

The incident was reported at about 5:13 p.m., Monday, January 24, along the 1300 block of West Broad Street near the VCU Siegel Center.

