2-alarm Shockoe Bottom high-rise fire started in unit's kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials said a two-alarm fire at a high-rise in Shockoe Bottom started in a unit's kitchen Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the Jackson Warehouse Apartments at 12 South 17th Street for an apartment fire just before 8:30 a.m.

When firefighters pulled up, they saw heavy smoke coming from the building's sixth floor.

"A second alarm was declared, due to this being a high-rise building," fire officials said. "Crews quickly got the incident under control and assisted evacuating occupants of the building."

Firefighters credited the building's sprinkler system in helping prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments.

Officials said the fire likely started in one unit's kitchen.

Officials said one person was "briefly stuck in an elevator" when power to the building was shut off, "but our crews got them out with no issues."

No one was injured, officials said.

The Red Cross is helping one person who was displaced, according to fire officials.

