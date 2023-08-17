Watch Now
Fire damages restaurant, Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward

Posted at 9:41 AM, Aug 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — A fire ripped through part of a restaurant next to the Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward early Thursday morning.

Richmond firefighters responded to The Deuce on N. 2nd Street around 6:15 a.m. and found a fire that was mostly contained to the second floor of the building.

Richmond Fire Captain Travis Stokes said they had the flames under control within 20 minutes, but the business suffered a partial loss.

The Hippodrome also suffered some minor heat damage from the fire, Stokes said.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

